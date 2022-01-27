Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 4,243 new cases as hospitality payment scheme extended

A further six deaths and 4,243 cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

It comes as an extension to a hospitality payment scheme was announced to include hotels and certain sports clubs.

On Thursday morning, there were 387 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, 22 of whom were being treated in ICU.

The latest figures on Thursday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,092, with 31 deaths over the past seven days.

A total of 523,722 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past seven days 31,895 people have tested positive, an increase from 25,666 the week before.

There are currently 387 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 22 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity with seven facilities over capacity.

Hospital admissions are down, with 188 admitted over the past seven days - compared to 218 in the previous seven days.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,112,623 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 914,606 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, the Omicron Hospitality Payment scheme will be extended. Under the scheme, following Executive agreement, hotels and some sports clubs will be eligible for a one-off grant between £10,000 and £20,000 depending on their rateable value.

Finance minister Conor Murphy said: "In the absence of a bid for funding for a scheme to help this sector being brought forward, my Department has again taken the lead and obtained Executive approval to include hotels in the Omicron Hospitality Payment scheme. My Department will move at pace to get financial assistance out to hotels.”

From next week, Land & Property Services will contact Tourism NI certified hotels by email if they previously received a payment under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS). The email will include a link to an online form, where businesses will be asked to confirm some relevant information and complete a declaration in order to enable payments for the Omicron Hospitality Payment Scheme to issue.

NI Hotel Federation Chief Executive Janice Gault welcomed the decision. "The agreement of The Executive is seen as recognition of the role hotels play in the local economy," she said.

“For most hotels December is their busiest month and trade secured helps to mitigate losses that traditionally occur in the first two months of the new year. Hotels premises experienced a reduction of up to 60% on food, beverage and function business. To date, January has been quiet but with the relaxing of restrictions, the removal of the Covid passport and hospitals coping with infection levels, the climate is becoming more favourable.”

The Department of Health has said from the end of January, all Covid case reporting will use a new episode-based definition which includes possible reinfections.

In previous daily updates reinfections were only counted once in cumulative totals - but now, cases by report date will change to the new definition of an episode of infection. It will mean a step increase in the cumulative numbers of cases on that date as historical numbers by report date will not be revised.