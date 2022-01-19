Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 4,451 new positive cases

A further six deaths linked to coronavirus and 4,451 positive new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This brings the death toll here since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,054.

Hospital occupancy is at 104% which includes 404 inpatients with Covid.

A total of 220 care homes are currently dealing with coronavirus outbreaks while 1,058 outbreaks in other care homes have been concluded.

Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout has so far seen 3,631,717 jabs administered.

Earlier on Wedneday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that so-called Plan B measures tackling Covid-19 will be dropped across England.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said that over 90% of those aged over 60 in the UK had received their booster vaccinations, and that scientists believed the Omicron wave had peaked.

This means that people will no longer be told to work from home and mandatory Covid passes will end from next Thursday.

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in any situation and will be scrapped in school classrooms from this Thursday.

Stating that he intended to treat Covid-19 more like flu, he said: “There will soon come a time when we can remove the legal requirement to self-isolate altogether, just as we don’t place legal obligations on people to isolate if they have flu.

“As Covid becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others.”

It has been suggested that the scrapping of so many rules could ease pressure on the Government after revelations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Covid infection levels have fallen in most parts of the UK since early December.

Mr Johnson said that while numbers were still expected to rise in schools, there was a belief from scientists that Omicron had peaked.

“There remain, of course, significant pressures on the NHS across our country, and especially in the North East and North West, but hospital admissions which were doubling every nine days just two weeks ago have now stabilised, with admissions in London even falling.

“The numbers in intensive care not only remain low but are actually also falling.”

The ONS data has suggested that one in 20 people in private households in England is estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to January 15.

This is also the same ratio for Scotland and Northern Ireland, while Wales is estimated at one in 25.

For Northern Ireland, however, the number of people testing positive is up slightly from 99,200 to 104,300 with the ONS describing the trend there as “uncertain”.

In Scotland, around one in 20, or 236,000 people, is estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, down from 297,400.

