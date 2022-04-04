Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 903 new cases

Death toll rises to 3,342

The Department for Health has reported six more coronavirus-linked deaths and 903 new cases.

In the past seven days 8,199 positive cases have been reported compared to 13,358 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, 5.7million tests have been carried out resulting in 690,750 individuals testing positive.

The Ards and North Down area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 528 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 40 and 44 years at 9.3%.

There have been 25 deaths in the last seven days compared to 34 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with seven out of 11 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 480 Covid inpatients, of whom 10 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 151 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,342.

Over 3.8 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.3 million second doses and 983,413 booster jabs.