Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and 1,001 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,705

Six further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 14 further deaths in total, with eight deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,001 cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest figures.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,705.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,659,609 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,328,814 first doses.

The Department also confirmed 78,033 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Meanwhile, Sunday marks the easing of restrictions on indoor hospitality venues in Northern Ireland, with requirements on social distancing scrapped.

Nightclubs are also able to reopen, with a number of Halloween parties planned across venues.

On Saturday the First and deputy First Ministers urged people to keep following public health advice.

“We have come a long way in our fight against Covid-19. Together, we have reached a point where almost all restrictions have been lifted, or replaced with advice. It is this guidance which is critical in our efforts to protect people’s health, while working to bring about economic recovery and community wellbeing,” said Paul Givan.

“We want to keep moving forward and every individual, business and sector has a part to play in in achieving that. We ask everyone to keep following the public health advice. The responsibility lies with each of us to protect ourselves, our families and the whole community.”

Michelle O’Neill added: “The Executive is striving to keep people safe from Covid-19 and protect our health service, while addressing the acute needs of families, the economy and wider society.

“This latest set of relaxations must go hand in hand with the necessary mitigations and personal behaviours that will help to manage risks as people socialise together.

“We have contingency plans in place that will allow us to deploy additional measures if the situation requires. However, to help avoid future restrictions it is absolutely vital that we all make the public health advice part of our everyday lives. We urge everyone to take up the vaccine, and for everyone to keep taking steps to protect yourself and others, even after you’re vaccinated.”