Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and 1,020 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,544

Six further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 11 further deaths in total, with five recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,020 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,544.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,515,628 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

Saturday saw 1,298 total vaccines administered.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Stormont ministers will discuss the idea of vaccine passports when they meet on Monday.

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon said such an initiative could create a "sustainable pathway out of the remaining restrictions", and expressed frustration that it has not yet been taken forward.

Last week, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she retained human rights concerns around the use of vaccine certification but suggested it may be required for the "greater good".

First Minister Paul Givan said he had concerns about requiring people to prove vaccination in order to gain entry to hospitality venues, noting that thousands of unvaccinated people would be denied access.

Stormont officials have been examining policy issues around using vaccine certification in Northern Ireland and assessing the logistical requirements of rolling out such a system.

Ms Mallon said she has raised the matter a "number of times" at the Executive.

"I know that the Health Minister (Robin Swann) shares my frustrations at the delay in getting this forward," she told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.

"We have to be honest with ourselves, if we want to have a sustainable pathway out of the remaining restrictions, if we want to avoid further lockdown, if we want to protect our health service from unprecedented pressures as it goes into winter, then we need to look to introduce Covid passports.

"We know that the level of uptake in vaccines from the ages of 18-35 is lower here, and we know that when we look at the south that the introduction of Covid passports acts as an incentive for that age group.

"So for me, it is a no brainer and it's actually very frustrating that we're still sitting having this discussion and not getting down to making the decisions on it."

Ms Mallon added: "The CMO (chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride) and the CSA (chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young) have provided advice to the Executive that said in terms of the remaining restrictions around social distancing for example, that needs to be mitigated and one of the mitigations is lateral flow tests but also Covid passports.

"The health advice is there, we need to, as an Executive, take a decision on this. We can't be fudging or delaying any further."