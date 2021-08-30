Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and 1,259 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,358

2,442,855 vaccines have been administered to date. Stock image.

The Department of Health has reported another six Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and a further 1,259 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The new number brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,358.

As of Monday, 2,442,855 vaccines have been administered in the region in total.

2,096 doses were given on Sunday.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, and as Monday is a bank holiday, the next full update will be on Tuesday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

As of 4am on Monday morning, seven further countries have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list for travel.

Anyone travelling from Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland into Northern Ireland will not need to self-isolate upon arrival, or book a day eight Covid-19 PCR test.

However, passengers entering Northern Ireland from any countries on the green list must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken up to three days before departure.

They must also book and pay for a Covid-19 PCR test, to be taken on the second day of their arrival into the country.

A UK passenger locator form must be completed within 48 hours of departure from a country on the green list.