Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and 1,462 cases reported

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that six people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19.

This comes as the latest set of results from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) Coronavirus (COVID-19) opinion survey have shown that those who remain unvaccinated have stated that their most common reason was because they were “worried about side effects”.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,773,870 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,782.

Some 41 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease of 54 on the week before.

A further 1,462 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 288,686.

Over the past seven days 9,030 people have tested positive, an increase of 1,040 cases from the week before.

There are 401 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 105%.

Antrim and Craigavon hospitals are both currently over 50% occupied in ICU with Covid-19 patients.

The figures show 37 people are currently in intensive care with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland, one more than Wednesday’s figure.

There are currently 38 active outbreaks in care homes.

Unvaccinated members of the public have said concerns around potential side effects stop them from getting the coronavirus jab.

That was the findings a Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) Coronavirus opinion survey, published on Thursday.

It was revealed 45% of those interviewed were unlikely to take the vaccine, with over half voicing concern on side effects.

The Department of Finance has clarified that all of those interviewed were unvaccinated.

There were 2,048 people interviewed between July and September 2021.

Some 45% of those unwilling to be vaccinated said that they had worries about the long-term effects on their health and approximately one in three said that they did not think the vaccine was safe (34%), or they preferred to wait to see how well the vaccine works (31%).

The results from the survey also revealed that approximately one in 11 people (22%) had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Of those who had not tested positive for the disease, 15% said they thought they might have had it.

Those who had either tested positive or who thought that they might have contracted Covid-19 were asked a further question about whether or not they had experienced Long Covid.

One in five of the people (22%) said they had experienced Long Covid with the majority of them (83%) indicating that it had negatively affected their general wellbeing.

Some 62% said it had negatively affected their ability to exercise and 39% reported that Long Covid had negatively affected their work.