Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Storey row continues amid plans for alternative Twelfth

Unionists have been accused by Sinn Fein of "a witch hunt" against Belfast City Council's most senior officers as

It comes as councillors voted for an independent investigation into the Bobby Storey funeral controversy.

The row over the funeral is rumbling on after all parties except Sinn fein and People Before Profit voted in favour of a motion calling for an investigation.

Meanwhile, Orangemen across Northern Ireland have said they will celebrate a Twelfth like no other as the festivities take on a different tone this year.

Annual parades have been cancelled due to Covid-19 - with many making alternative plans for drive-in church services and small wreath laying ceremonies.

On Friday, the Department of Health confirmed there had been no further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland for the past seven consecutive days.

The death toll in the region remains at 554.

