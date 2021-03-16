Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Stormont Executive agrees 'cautious but optimistic' relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions

Death toll stands at 2,100One death and 164 new cases reportedStormont agrees full primary school return in lockdown review

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed several relaxations to coronavirus regulations, as the First Minister Arlene Foster told Stormont the decisions were “cautious but optimistic”.

While the majority of current restrictions will remain in place until after Easter, the Executive agreed to gradual changes which will come into effect before the next formal review date on or before April 15.

The Executive announced a number of relaxations on Tuesday afternoon. These included that all Primary 4 to Primary 7 pupils will return to school from Monday, March 22.

It was also agreed that Year 8-11 pupils will return to the classroom after the Easter holiday on April 12, subject to a review of the public health situation at the end of March.

The plan by the Executive also agreed that outside sport, such as golf or tennis will be allowed to resume outside between two households from 1 April.

Up to six people, including children, from any town households may meet outdoors in a garden and garden centres and plant nurseries will be able to operate a contactless click and collect service.

The Executive also agreed that on 12 April, ten people from two households could meet up together outside.

There will also be a contactless click and collect service for all non-essential retail. Elite sports training will also be permitted to take place, alongside the removal of the ‘stay at home’ messaging.

The "stay at home" rule is also set to lift next month, replaced with a "stay local" message.

The decisions were made in line with the Executive's Pathway to Recovery strategy, which was agreed earlier this month.

Describing the announced relaxations in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday evening, Mrs Foster said the changes represented a series of “small steps” towards normality.

The First Minister referred to the concept of "social contact capital" when explaining that lifting some restrictions meant others had to be kept in place.

She said the Executive had an "amount of decision-making capital which we can afford to spend".

She said ministers must "spend it wisely" and "in the interests of as many people as possible".

"If we spend the capital on one easement of restrictions, it can't be spent on other things at the same time," she told MLAs.

The First Minister said the executive will "work our way through the restrictions in a careful and managed way at each four-week review point".

The DUP leader acknowledged that those in the retail sector may be disappointed at the extent of the moves announced.

"To our colleagues in the retail sector we realise that today's developments are modest and we have a long way to go," she said.

"We thank you for your forbearance and we recognise that large sections of retail have been on the front line all year. We say thank you as an Executive to everyone who has supplied goods, stocked shelves, served customers and looked after us all over a protracted period of time."

“Our responsibility to you is to look carefully at how we can improve the situation for you in a careful and sustainable way,” she said.

Explaining the reasoning behind Tuesday's announcements, Mrs Foster added: "We want to give you hope and we have discussed today a number of small steps which we hope will be welcome.

“We have seen how numbers can rise rapidly and we do not want to go back there.

“So today, having taken into account the prevailing Covid situation, and with care and caution, Primary 4 to Primary 7 should return fully from 22 March and all pupils including Years 8-11 will fully resume on 12 April.

"These decisions are aimed primarily at getting our children back to school in the safest way possible, with mitigations and preparation time. That has benefits for us all.

"We have been very concerned throughout about the impacts for the education of our young people and we know that the education sector will pull together to help address that.

"We have a long way to go but the steps we as an Executive have agreed are designed to start that process in line with our pathway commitments and to give that bit of hope that everyone is seeking."

The First Minister also addressed St Patrick’s Day and urged people act “differently” this year and urged people to "follow the health advice".

Ahead of Easter celebrations, she confirmed discussions between the Executive and places of worship would be held.

“We need to continue to acknowledge how much people need hope and solace," she added.

“We noted in our discussion yesterday the desire of the churches to work towards a return to in-person services in time for Easter," the first minister adds.

"We acknowledge the risk involved and the mitigations required by the churches. Some places of worship will find it easier to continue with online services of course.”

MLAs questioned the First Minister during the announcement. Some criticised Tuesday’s announcement as being “modest”, including the TUV leader Jim Allister.

When asking the First Minister what targets were in place to get to “the next step” of reopening, Mr Allister said this “timid Tuesday” would be a disappointment.

In response, Mrs Foster added: “These are cautious steps, I know there are some in the chamber that think they are too cautious, but we are led by advice given to us by our medical advisors."

During the questions, Mrs Foster also confirmed there is no date yet for so-called close contact services, including driving tests. She added that she hoped they would resume "in due course".

She also called on the public to "stay at home" in Northern Ireland this summer and recgonised the damage done over the last twelve months to the tourist industry.

The next review date for any further easing of restrictions is set to be 15 April, however the First Minister confirmed the Executive had "flexibility" in moving at a different speed if required.

While the Deputy First Minister did not speak during the announcement in the chamber, speaking after Michelle O'Neill said today's plans keeps "on track".

"We said we'd be gradual, we would be cautious, we'd be sustainable, we'd keep us going in one direction and we believe what we've achieved today actually keeps that on track," said Michelle O'Neill.

"We set out our plan, we said very clearly we only want to go forward, we don't want to go into reverse, so that's why we have to be that bit more cautious and gradual."

Responding to today's announcements, retail groups have criticised the plans for not going far enough.

Retail NI's Glyn Roberts said the changes to coronavirus restrictions "fall very far short" of what is needed.

"This is a bitterly disappointing decision which lets down thousands of struggling small business owners and their staff," said Mr Roberts.

Roger Pollen from the Federation of Small Businesses welcomed the extensions to click and collect but said the current easements were limited.

“While these moves represent some progress, given the continued success of the vaccine programme and vast improvement in the public health situation, we wish to see greater easements in the coming weeks," he added.

Colin Neill, the Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster asked for more clarity from the Executive going forward.

"We have asked for indicative dates for the hospitality sector. At the very least, the data behind reopening decisions should be published," he said.

"This is a sector which is NI’s fourth largest private sector employer and pre-pandemic contributed £2bn a year to the economy we are talking about here - it is front and centre to our economic and social wellbeing.

"Whilst we are encouraged to see that things are slowly moving forward, we need more clarity to plan for reopening."

Tuesday's announcement comes after one further death and 164 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,100. Some 1,208 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,265 in the previous seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic 115,181 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 176 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 18 in intensive care and 14 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 96% capacity. A total of 13 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

