Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann condemns 'two-fingered salute' of those ignoring Covid-19 regulations

Department of Health death toll rises to 586 after patient dies in Belfast hospital
828 new cases confirmed in last 24 hours
Popular Belfast bars announce closure
Emergency support scheme announced for Derry and Strabane businesses

Health Minister Robin Swann has condemned what he described as the "two-fingered salute" given by those who do not comply with coronavirus regulations after 828 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Mr Swann hit out at those he said had decided to ignore the rules after deciding in a display of "willful complacency" that the risk the virus posed to them personally was low.

And he questioned why those who are not wearing face coverings in shops had decided to ignore health advice. "It beggars belief that some people object to wearing a face covering in shops - it's just a piece of cloth," he said.

It comes as 9,794 tests were carried out in the 24 hours from 10am on Tuesday in the highest daily count of tests here, outstripping rates of our closest neighbours in the Republic and mainland Britain. Some 4,417 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Mr Swann warned: "The increase in infections is outpacing the increase in testing and the situation is still on track to become much worse."

If we want to be in a better place by Christmas, we have to cut down on our contacts, he said, amid an upsurge in hospital admissions.

There are currently 106 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 14 patients now in intensive care.

The last time NI had 14 confirmed Covid occupied intensive care beds was May 19. Eleven of the 14 critically ill patients have been ventilated - meaning a machine handles their breathing - according to the latest figures, which is the highest since May.

One further person in Northern Ireland has also died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 828 new case of the virus have been reported, the Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday.

The death toll in the region is now 586, while the total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak is 16,187.

The fatality was a man aged between 60 and 79 who died in a hospital in Belfast on Tuesday.

A total of 34 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

