Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann pledges to tackle 'atrocious' hospital waiting times as one new death confirmed

More than 400 positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last seven days in NI

Health minister Robin Swann has said he is working to tackle "atrocious" hospital waiting times but said further outbreaks and clusters in healthcare settings are inevitable as winter months approach.

Speaking at the Stormont press conference, Mr Swann said he thinks the length of time patients are being asked to wait for appointments and then for treatment is "unacceptable".

"I made it clear to each of our local Trusts that I want activity to resume as quickly and safely as possible," he said.

It comes as it was confirmed that more than 300,000 people are waiting for a first appointment with a consultant in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, one further death and 69 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,964. The death toll is 560.

Mr Swann said "every nerve and sinew" of the health and social care system will be strained as we head into the winter months.

He said the latest figures on Covid-19 and an R number of between 1.0 and 1.6 continues to give the Department of Health cause for concern.

The minister also said he is aware of some licensed premises are refusing to follow guidelines laid down by the Executive to tackle coronavirus.

"I am concerned that some licensed premises are flouting the guidelines," he said, citing reports from the public and industry and promising to prioritise stronger legislation on the issue to punish premises breaking the rules.

The new death recorded on Thursday took place on August 15 and the deceased was a man aged between 60-79 in hospital in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

So far 284,554 people have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 15 Covid-19 patients in hospital. One of these patients is in intensive care.

There are 14 active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

Here's how Thursday unfolded: