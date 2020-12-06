Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann urges public to be 'ultra vigilant' over Christmas after further 11 deaths and 419 cases

Swann urges public to stay 'ultra vigilant'11 further deaths, 419 casesWarning lifting restrictions will lead to virus surge in new yearScroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

Health Minister Robin Swann has urged the public to be "ultra vigilant" over the Christmas season.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland is entering a new phase in the Covid-19 pandemic, with “hopes and fears” sitting side by side.

The UUP MLA said there was a need to make the most of the remaining time in the circuit breaker lockdown before restrictions are lifted on Friday.

He said the beginning of coronavirus vaccinations in Northern Ireland on Tuesday had led to "great optimism".

“But there are genuine fears that this optimism could lead to people letting their guard down much too soon," the health minister said.

“It is vital to remember that this vaccination programme will take many months to complete and our rate of progress will depend on available supplies. It is a long-term undertaking.

“While we are entering a new phase, the pandemic is far from over. This is a time for maximum self-discipline – a time for us all to be ultra-vigilant.”

Mr Swann said he will not hesitate to immediately recommend a further tightening of restrictions, should Covid-19 cases spike again and threaten to overwhelm the health service.

However, he accepted that a permanent lockdown was not a viable option and said it was important people had some contact with their loved ones during the festive season.

"The greater freedoms of the coming weeks will place great responsibility on all our shoulders. Every contact with someone outside your household comes with a degree of risk. It’s on all us of to reduce that risk as much as possible.

“Every time we reduce our contacts, even by one, it is one less opportunity for the virus to spread, one less risk of a hospital admission."

It comes after the Department of Health confirmed a further 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of the deaths, 10 occurred in the past 24 hours while one was previously unreported. It brings the death toll in the region from the virus to 1,050.

The department reported 419 new cases of the virus after 5,996 tests were carried out on 2,490 people on Saturday.

A total of 55,047 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week there have been 2,958 new cases of the virus, with 396 in the Belfast council area and 329 in Mid and East Antrim.

In the past seven days Mid and East Antrim has had the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 of the population, with 237.4.

They were followed by Mid Ulster with 212.2 and Derry City and Strabane on 190.5.

There are currently 413 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 30 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 96%, while 21 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 114 active outbreaks of the virus.

