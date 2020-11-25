Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann warns against 'festive free-for-all' ahead of two week lockdown

Seven deaths and 533 new casesDepartment of Health death toll rises to 954£900m for NI in Westminster spending reviewBitter rows have harmed Executive, says health ministerScroll down to see how Wednesday unfolded

Health minister Robin Swann has said it's "crucial" Northern Ireland gets the maximum benefit from a two-week lockdown set to get underway on Friday.

Speaking at a Stormont press conference, Mr Swann said the lockdown means only leaving the house for essential purposes, adding: "This is a time to unite - our actions now will have a bearing on the type of Christmas we can all have."

While restrictions may be eased for a few days, "maximum vigilance will still be required," he said. "A festive free-for-all would mean a New Year crisis."

It comes at the end of a year "of great loss and great sacrifice," he said.

"There is light at the end of this very long tunnel, 2021 should bring better times," said Mr Swann - but he added that progress with a vaccine should not be taken for granted.

"Preparation work is underway for a mass vaccination programme that will spread over several months," he said.

Speaking at the conference, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said Northern Ireland now has a ower incidence of the virus than England and Wales but still higher than the Republic.

The most infectious area of Northern Ireland is still Mid Ulster, he said.

On Wednesday, a further seven deaths and 533 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

A total of 9,093 tests were conducted, the latest figures reveal, however Wednesday's figure is higher than normal as an issue was identified in the national programme and so accounts for tests between November 23 and 25.

Over the past seven days, 2,421 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing to 50,676 the total number of people who have tested positive in Northern Ireland.

In Belfast, 76 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours, followed by 73 in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and 67 in each Derry City and Strabane, and Mid Ulster.

There are 443 confirmed inpatients in hospitals with Covid-19, along with 36 in intensive care units and 30 on a ventilator. Hospitals are operating at 98%.

The most recent seven deaths - which include four in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday - bring to 954 the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Northern Ireland will get an additional £900m in funding in his spending review.

He said £2.6bn will be spent on the devolved administrations as part of a spending review totaling £280bn.

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: