Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann warns lockdown 'not a holiday' as he announces £11.7m support for care homes

Health Minister announces £11.7m in support for care home sector
NI death toll rises to 526

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned the public that the coronavirus lockdown is "not an extended public holiday" and said he's concerned compliance with restrictions is beginning to decrease.

Speaking at the Stormont press conference on Tuesday, he cautioned those who have queued to enter shops and young people who are gathering on parks and beaches.

"It does appear that the compliance with restrictions and social distancing measures is starting to fray," he said.

There have been two further coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health announced earlier on Tuesday.

There have also been just four new cases reported after 831 tests involving 583 individuals on Monday - the lowest figure since March.

Mr Swann warned against complacency despite the easing of some restrictions, saying: "Don't think this is all over".

"We are still at a very early and tentative stage of that process," he said, warning it would not take much to send the R rate above 1.

It comes after news Northern Ireland dental practices would be allowed a phased return.

Mr Swann also announced that more than 6,600 care home residents had been tested for Covid-19 as he announced a further £11.7m in funding support for the sector, which includes sick pay for staff.

Six people are in intensive care suffering from Covid-19 and 71 care homes are dealing with an infection outbreak, while 60 have closed an outbreak.

The Northern Ireland death toll is now at 526 people.

Meanwhile there has been a warning surgical capacity in NI hospitals has fallen by up to 50% as a result of Covid-19.

And 148,000 workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine rule.

