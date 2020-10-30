Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann warns normality will not return in November as nine deaths and 566 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 697One in 20 pupils in NI self-isolating or shielding, Education Minister revealsScroll down to read Friday's blog

Health Minister Robin Swann has said any expectation that normality will return in Northern Ireland in November is "entirely misplaced".

Speaking on Friday evening, Mr Swann said recent progress, as cases fall and the R number drops, will be considered as the Executive decides what measures will be in place at the end of the current four week period of restrictions.

It's essential that progress made after new restrictions were imposed in Northern Ireland is "not only maintained but accelerated", said Mr Swann.

After 566 people were confirmed as having tested positive on Friday, Mr Swann said the rate of decline remains "slow" and the trajectory "uncertain".

It comes as it was confirmed the R rate is now likely to be slightly below one for cases, around one for admissions and above one for hospital inpatients - having fallen somewhat since last week.

The Health Minister said further developments will enhance the contact tracing system but said this should not be viewed as a panacea that will lessen the need for further lockdowns.

Meanwhile, thousands have applied to bolster the health service workforce.

A fresh workforce appeal led to more than 9,000 expressions of interest and almost 5,000 formal applications.

Hospital occupancy reached 103% earlier in the week and had dropped to 97% on Friday.

In his weekly written statement, Mr Swann said the recent rise in hospital patients with Covid-19 is "expected to plateau in the next week at levels significantly above wave one".

On Friday, the Department of Health confirmed a further nine people had died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Eight of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with one death being reported outside of this period.

The death toll has now risen to 697.

Another 566 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 37,782.

There are 354 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 43 patients in intensive care. Thirty-eight Covid patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is 97%.

There are 109 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in care homes in Northern Ireland.

