Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Swann’s plea to unvaccinated as 211 cases reported and two in ICU for first time in weeks 

Death toll remains 2,155

Robin Swann has appealed to the public to get vaccinated. Pic Presseye

Health Minister Robin Swann has written an open letter to the unvaccinated coronavirus population saying it can open the door to a return to normality and “reclaim our lives”.

The ministers appeal comes as another 211 cases of coronavirus were reported in the 24 hours up to 10am on Monday. There have been no further deaths with the toll remaining at 2,155.

There are 16 people in hospital with coronavirus and two people are in intensive care. That is the first time since June 7 the Department of Health has recorded patients in intensive care with the virus.

Hospital capacity is at 100% with six sites over occupancy.

Sunday saw Northern Ireland hit the 2million mark for the number of vaccinations administered. With 1.15m first doses administered, around a fifth of the adult population has still to get the jab.

Centres for vaccination have been opened for walk-ins for those needing their first jab and Health Trust have begun a “pop-up” service. The Southern Trust has mobile clinics operating in Castlewellan and Newcastle. Booking is not necessary.

Health Minister Swann, said the “right time was now” for people to get the jab.

“Please don’t put off your turn,” he said.

“Vaccination helps us reclaim our lives. We all want to keep enjoying the things we have missed so much - going out, meeting up, enjoying ourselves with family and friends.

“It now also seems that some foreign travel and indeed some other activities and events may require official proof you have had both jabs.

“One way or another, vaccination opens doors to normality.”

The minister added: “First and foremost, of course, it is about looking after each other. Vaccination protects you and protects others.

“You might think you are in a low risk group for Covid. That may be true but you don’t know for certain. And if you get the virus, you could end up infecting someone who is still very vulnerable, or experiencing long COVID yourself.

“A small percentage of people don’t get full protection from vaccination. That’s inevitable. No vaccine in history has been 100% effective for 100% of people.

“So we need to protect these people – by doing everything we can to stop the virus spreading and reaching them.

“That means all of us lending an arm and getting the jab.”

To book a vaccination slot go to covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/