Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Ten deaths and 303 new cases

A further ten deaths have been reported and 303 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to the virus in Northern Ireland to 1,985.

In the past week, 48 people have died with the virus, compared to 33 in the previous week.

To date, 108,737 have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland. 2,272 people have tested positive in the past seven days and 803,647 people have been tested over the course of the pandemic.

Hospital occupancy currently stands at 92%, with 59 Covid patients in intensive care units and 52 Covid patients on ventilators. There are 470 Covid inpatients in total.

There are 78 active care home outbreaks.