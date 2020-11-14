Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Ten deaths and 511 new cases reported by the Department of Health

Death toll rises to 846Total confirmed cases since outbreak now 46,359

A further ten people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 511 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll in the region to 846 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 46,359. Some 3,900 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Of the ten fatalities, eight happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Friday to 10am on Saturday, while the two remaining deaths happened previously.

There are currently 422 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 49 in intensive care and 39 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 98% capacity.

The news comes after Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that cancer sufferers could die as a result of the NHS having to prioritise Covid-19 patients.

Mr Swann said the "black and white" reality was that the health service would not turn away people with coronavirus requiring admission to hospital - but that other services were being cut as a consequence.

Read more Our decisions will always be guided by public health advice

The Ulster Unionist MLA admitted that he was "heartbroken" that nurses and doctors were finding themselves having to make moral and ethical decisions between Covid patients and very sick patients with other conditions.

He added that these decisions "have to be made because of the fact that we have over 400 beds within our hospitals being used to support Covid-19 patients".

"The ethical decision is could we turn a Covid patient away? The answer is 'no'," Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster.

Read more Doctors afraid to speak after harassment on social media

"So where we get the latitude in our current system on our current footprint with our current staff is by saying to other people, 'sorry your operation, your scope, your diagnosis is going to have to be put off until we can safely accommodate you within the health service'."

Asked to clarify that he was saying that a Covid patient will not be turned away but the result of the decision is that a cancer patient may die, Mr Swann replied: "Yeah, that is as black and white as it is."

Check out our live blog below to see how Saturday's developments unfolded: