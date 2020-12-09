Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Third wave could be worst yet, warns Swann as 12 further deaths reported

Department of Health death toll rises to 1,085483 new cases reported in Northern IrelandPSNI did not disperse Storey funeral crowds for fear of 'widespread violence', says Chief Constable ByrneScroll down to read Wednesday's coverage

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that a third wave of coronavirus could be the most aggressive yet.

Mr Swann, speaking at the Executive press conference on Wednesday, said that while the launch of the vaccination programme yesterday brought us hope, we are now entering a vital stage of the health crisis.

"We are now entering a particularly dangerous period of this pandemic," he said.

"With the vaccinations starting there is a real risk that defences will start to slip. That some people may worryingly conclude that the battle with Covid is over."

He added: "I am still very concerned that the next wave of infections could be the most aggressive yet. Our health service remains under immense pressure. Staff are already exhausted and are increasingly fearful for what they will have to face in the weeks ahead."

Mr Swann said it was not the time for the public to "lose the run of themselves" because we can now see the finishing line in the distance.

He also paid tribute to members of the health service involved in the vaccination programme.

"They have helped make global history and I am so proud of them and so very grateful," he said.

The minister said that vaccinations began at one care home on Tuesday and that vaccinators have been at two care homes on Wednesday. He said that the most frail residents will be vaccinated first.

Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer, said: "There is only one thing more infectious than the virus and that is hope. I believe that we can now look forward with optimism to a time that, with vaccines and better treatments, that we can look to Covid-19 being a more manageable disease.

"Yesterday was a truly momentous day with the beginning of the roll out of the first Covid-19 vaccine in the world and it being administered to people throughout the UK."

Dr McBride said that the news that two NHS workers had an allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine was not unusual.

He said: "Vaccine's stimulate the immune system and sometimes the immune system overreacts. It is not unexpected and it is common with vaccines."

It comes after a further 12 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, the Department of Health (DoH) has reported.

Seven of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday, with five taking place outside of this period. It brings the total number of deaths, according to DoH, to 1,085.

Another 483 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 56,278.

There are 425 Covid patients in hospital, with 31 people in intensive care, 24 of which are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 100% and there are 107 active outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has said his officers did not attempt to disperse large crowds at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey for fear of "widespread violence and disorder".

Mr Byrne, speaking to the BBC, defended how the funeral was handled in west Belfast, when nearly 2,000 people lined the streets despite Northern Ireland being in lockdown during the first wave of coronavirus.

