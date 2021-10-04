Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,080 new positive cases

Death toll rises to 2,570

A further three deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland and 1,080 positive new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,570.

The latest testing figures bring to 242,303 the number of people to have had the virus.

Case numbers are increasing. There have been 7,858 recorded in the past week, compared to 7,602 in the previous seven-day period.

Deaths are decreasing. There was 18 reported in the past seven days compared to 40 the week previous.

Hospital capacity is at 103% and eight sites are over capacity.

There are currently 338 inpatients with Covid-19, down from 395 seven days ago.

This includes 37 patients requiring intensive care of which 28 are on a ventilator.

Read more Is Northern Ireland in a good place as another Covid winter looms?... What the experts and politicians say

In Northern Ireland care homes there are 70 active outbreaks of Covid-19, which is 15 fewer than in the previous seven day period.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The vaccine rollout in Northern Ireland has currently seen 2,533,146 jabs administered to date.

This includes 1,211, 686 second doses.

Meanwhile the first 100,000 people to get the high street spend local card are to receive their voucher in the post. It is designed to stimulate the economy in the wake of the devastation caused by the lockdowns.