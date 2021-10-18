Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,091 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,621

The Department of Health has reported three further coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,091 new cases.

Cases numbers continue to remain high.

In the past seven days 8,946 positive cases have been reported compared to 8,762 in the previous week.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 566.1 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 21.5%.

The highest number of individuals with a positive test per 100k of population were females aged 10-14 - 1,622

There have been 24 deaths in the last seven days, the same as in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 102% capacity with six out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 347 Covid inpatients, of whom 34 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU) and 24 of them on a ventilator.

In care homes, there are 67 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,621.

Over 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.

Of the eligible age groups, those with the lowest take up are 16-17-year-olds at 50% - who have been offered the vaccine since August – and then 18-29 year olds at 75%.