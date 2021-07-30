Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,101 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,181

Three further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,101 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The latest figures show the total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,181

A further 1,101 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 3,948 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 155,268 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Eleven deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days.

Over the past seven days 8,854 people have tested positive, down from 9,755 the week before.

There are currently 232 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 32 in intensive care – a rise of one from Thursday’s figures.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 101%, and five facilities are over capacity.

The were 217 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 215 the previous week.

There are currently 85 active outbreaks in care homes – an increase of 33 in the past week.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,248,598 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,212,236 first doses.

Meanwhile, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said workers being double-jabbed before returning to the office is a "good idea" but will not be a legal requirement.

He said some companies will require their staff to be fully vaccinated but that the Government will not make it legislation.

He also confirmed that while revellers will need proof of vaccination for entry to nightclubs later this year, it will not be needed to go to the pub.

It comes as Covid infections in households across most of the UK rose, reaching their highest level in England and Northern Ireland since the end of January.

The only part of the UK to see a fall was Scotland, according to the Office for National Statistics estimates which provide a snapshot of the level of infection for the week to July 24.

Mr Shapps told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We won't go as far as requiring it (proof of vaccination) to enter a shop or the pub.

"We will for very close contact things like going to nightclubs - other countries are for international travel - so I think there is precious little reason not to be vaccinated, every good reason to be vaccinated.

"Why wouldn't we want to save lives? It's just obvious to me."

He said he did not know why the issue is "particularly controversial", due to the high number of people who have already had jabs.

He said: "For most people this doesn't matter one way or the other."

Asked about people having both vaccine doses before they go back to the office, Mr Shapps told Sky News: "It is a good idea and, yes, some companies will require it.

"We are not going to make that legislation that every adult has to be double-vaccinated before they go back to the office but, yes, it is a good idea and, yes, some companies will require it."