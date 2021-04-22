Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 120 new cases

Death toll now stands at 2,140

There has been three further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Thursday means the total death toll from the virus now stands at 2,140 people.

A further 120 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 3,198 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 119,471 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Seven people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from eight the week before.

Over the past seven days 763 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 830 the week before.

There are currently 62 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, and there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Meanwhile Health Minister Robin Swann has said the Covid-19 R number has fallen back slightly once again in Northern Ireland after a rise.

Mr Swann told members of the Assembly Health committee on Thursday: "Recently there has been some volatility, especially over the Easter period, with case numbers falling rapidly and then rising, as was reflected in the R number which fell to between 0.4 and 0.6 over the Easter holidays before rising to between 0.95 and 1.4 last week.

"I can advise that the Covid-19 modelling group met again earlier this week and has agreed that the R number has fallen back slightly and this is obviously welcome news, and, as always, we will continue to keep it under close observation.

"We're still in roughly the same position as we were in September last year in respect of case numbers and hospital occupancy.

"The crucial difference now is that the vaccine programme means that the proportion of the population that is susceptible to virus transmission is much smaller."