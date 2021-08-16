Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,306 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,2512,371,369 vaccines now administered86,742 individuals tested positive

Three further Covid-related deaths and a 1,306 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll now stands at 2,251, and according to Monday’s figures, a total of 2,371,369 vaccines have been administered.

There are 334 patients in hospital with Covid, and of these 37 are in intensive care and 34 on ventilation.

In care homes there are 123 confirmed Covid outbreaks.

Elsewhere, there have been a total of 9,991 positive cases in the last seven days – compared to 8,922 in the previous week.

During the same time frames, 86,742 individuals have tested positive – compared to 58,582.

Admissions to hospitals are down with 230 over the past week compared to 260 the previous seven-day period.

Overall hospital capacity is at 101% with five facilities over capacity.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that around 2,000 people in Northern Ireland are waiting for domiciliary care packages.

The highest waiting list was in the Belfast Trust area, which accounted for more than 40% of the total and there is a currently an average waiting time of 55 days.

The trust has apologised to any families affected by the delay. Without care packages in place, some individuals may have to stay in residential care.

There are waiting lists in every part of Northern Ireland, with the pandemic having an adverse impact on services.

Care packages are required by elderly, disabled or vulnerable people who need help with washing, dressing or cooking, or who need adaptations to their home.