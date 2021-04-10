Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 146 new cases as one million vaccines administered

Death toll rises to 2,128

Robin Swann receiving his first coronavirus vaccine from pharmacist Stephen Burns at the Ballee Pharmacy in Ballymena (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another three coronavirus death and 146 new cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,128.

A total of 118,178 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

There have been 620 new cases in the past seven days, down from 781 the previous week.

Hospital capacity in Northern Ireland is at 100%.

There are 86 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 10 in intensive care, seven of whom are on ventilators.

Five care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

The figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann hailed “another landmark” with Northern Ireland passing the one million mark for vaccines administered.

Some 813,468 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, while 189,697 have received their second dose, bringing the total to 1,003,165 according to the latest figures available.

Mr Swann praised the role of the vaccination programme in bringing the region close to exiting lockdown.

He said: “Vaccination is saving many lives in Northern Ireland. It is also protecting a great many others from serious illness and reducing pressures on our health and social care services.

“Let us not forget how serious the situation was at the turn of the year, with the vaccination programme in its infancy and Covid infection levels rising alarmingly.

“We are in a much better place today, thanks to the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines and to public adherence to public health measures.

“As we move gradually out of lockdown, we should be very grateful for the vaccination programme’s role in getting us to this point.”