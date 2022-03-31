Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,461 new cases

Three more deaths linked to coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

It brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,323.

Another 1,461 new cases of the virus have also been reported.

The vaccine rollout in Northern Ireland has now seen 3,756,449 jabs administered, and the rollout of the Spring vaccine for those who are eligible is expected to begin in the coming days.

Hospital occupancy is now at 106% across Northern Ireland, with 552 Covid inpatients, of which six require intensive care.