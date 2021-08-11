Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,467 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,233

Three further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,467 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The latest figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,233

A further 1,467 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,511 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 169,867 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 25 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 30 the week before.

Over the past seven days 9,230 people have tested positive, up from 8,082 the week before.

There are currently 321 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – up from 289 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 40 people are currently in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 104%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

There were 252 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 209 the previous week.

There are currently 117 active outbreaks in care homes – an increase of 14 in the past week.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,343,361 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,243,125 first doses.

Meanwhile, the number of 16 and 17-year-olds becoming "seriously ill" with coronavirus informed the extension of the vaccination rollout to that age group, a member of the committee advising on jabs said.

Professor Adam Finn, who sits on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and is a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said there had been "a couple" of 17-year-olds in that area who needed intensive care in hospital in recent weeks.

He said while most young people will only have the virus in a mild form, the vaccines will be effective at preventing serious cases.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We're going cautiously down through the ages now into childhood and it was clear that the number of cases and the number of young people in the age group - 16, 17 - that were getting seriously ill merited going forward with giving them just a first dose."

He said the JCVI would advise "when and what" the second dose for that age group would be after assessing more data.

He added: "Most young people who get this virus get it mildly or even without any symptoms at all.

"But we are seeing cases in hospital even into this age group - we've had a couple of 17-year-olds here in Bristol admitted and needing intensive care over the course of the last four to six weeks - and so we are beginning to see a small number of serious cases.

"What we know for sure is that these vaccines are very effective at preventing those kind of serious cases from occurring."