Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,469 new cases

Three new deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,469 new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

This now brings the death toll in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,843.

It’s further reported that there are currently 379 inpatients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland hospitals including 36 requiring intensive care.

Overall hospital capacity is now at 103% while there are 35 confirmed outbreaks of the virus at Northern Ireland care homes.

It comes as the Justice Minister Naomi Long has voiced concerns that it would be “entirely inappropriate” for her department to take on the responsibility of policing people wearing face coverings in Northern Ireland.

Ms Long set out her views in a letter to Health Minister Robin Swann ahead of a meeting of the Stormont Executive today.

Other measures up for discussion include stricter working-from-home advice and a new scoring system of Covid-19 compliance for businesses.

The so-called “scores on the doors” scheme would be similar to those place for food safety standards, with businesses rated for how effectively they have implemented public health regulations.

Mr Swann has said the current level of compliance over face coverings in Northern Ireland is “insufficient” and that tougher enforcement measures are needed against rule breakers.

Mr Swann said in a paper to Executive ministers that he looked to the Justice Minister to pursue a minimum compliance rate of 80%.

In response, Ms Long wrote: “I must record formally that it would be entirely inappropriate for me, as Justice Minister, or indeed the Executive, to accede to your request with the regard to the enforcement of public health regulations.

“To clarify, it is for the Executive to instigate legislation and indeed, within that legislation, to define the powers for its enforcement.

“However, it is entirely inappropriate for the Executive to then appoint itself, or indeed any of its ministers, to an oversight role for enforcement activity.

“As has been highlighted on a number of occasions, enforcement is the responsibility of a number of statutory organisations and they must be allowed to conduct this enforcement activity without interference.”

Ms Long added that any PSNI enforcement on the regulations would be an operational matter for the chief constable.

“In addition, I am at a loss to understand why you think I should be responsible for levels of adherence to face-covering regulations.

“These are public health regulations put in place for public health purposes. The duty rests with the proprietors of the settings named in the first instance.”