Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,473 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,173Nine hospitals over capacity

Three further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,473 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The three deaths happened outside the current reporting period of the 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday.

The total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,173.

A further 1,473 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,540 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 151,096 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Eight deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days.

Over the past seven days 9,078 people have tested positive, up from 8,654 the week before.

There are currently 243 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 29 in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 106%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

The were 242 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 166 the previous week.

There are currently 72 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,215,383 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,198,692 first doses.

Tuesday’s figures come amid reports that a three-week-old baby is in a Northern Ireland intensive care unit being treated for Covid. It was revealed on the Radio Ulster Nolan show.

It is not known which hospital the baby is receiving treatment in, nor any other details about the child.

Health Minister Robin Swann said it would not be right or appropriate to discuss individual cases.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 15 in the Republic of Ireland could be offered a vaccine as soon as next month.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has cleared the way for the vaccination of younger children.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing a memo on the Niac advice to the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the recommendation.

It is hoped the HSE [Health Service Executive] can begin offering vaccines to this age cohort next month.

Children will be required to get adult consent for a vaccination.

The move follows Mr Donnelly announcing that the HSE portal for booking vaccine appointments is open to 16 to 17 years from today.

It comes just five days after anyone over the age of 18 was invited to register for a vaccine on the HSE portal.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it represented a "significant opening up" of the vaccination programme to younger people.

Mr Martin said it had been a "very effective" programme to date and the government wanted to encourage "heightened participation" among the remaining age groups.