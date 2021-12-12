Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,548 new cases

A nurse prepares vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Three further deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Department of Health on Sunday.

Another 1,548 new cases have also been recorded.

A total of 3,203,049 vaccines have been administered in total.

The Covid-19 dashboard will be updated in full on Monday.

On Saturday, three further deaths related to the virus and 1,446 new cases were recorded.

That same day, there were 326 people in hospital with the virus and 30 of those in intensive care.