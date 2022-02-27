Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,552 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,208

Three further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen eleven further deaths in total, with eight deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,552 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 3,200 positive cases in the region, with 1,708 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,208.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,721,026 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,419,186 first doses and 1,322,762 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 958,753 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.