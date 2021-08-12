Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,610 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,236Executive agrees to scrap self-isolation for double jabbed

Three further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,610 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

One of the deaths recorded by the department comes outside of the current recording period.

Thursday’s figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,236.

A further 1,610 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,621 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 171,477 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 28 the week before.

Over the past seven days 9,446 people have tested positive, up from 8,138 the week before.

There are currently 341 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 42 in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103% and six facilities are over capacity.

There were 263 Covid admissions in the past week, up from 221 the previous week.

There are currently 118 active outbreaks in care homes – an increase of 15 in the past week.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,349,717 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,244,812 first doses.

Ministers in the Executive are still meeting to discuss a number of potential easements to the current Covid regulations with the rule around self-isolation understood to be changed from next week.

Despite the removal of rules around self-isolation, it is thought contacts will still be advised to take a PCR Covid test on day two and eight of the ten day process.

It is believed ministers have also agreed to remove bubbles in schools for the new term, meaning pupils will be able to mix between classes to a greater extent.

Rules around face coverings will be maintained for those in the post-primary sector. It is reported this will be reviewed following a period of six weeks in the new school term.

Mr Givan said it is unlikely agreement will be reached about ending the current 1 metre social distancing regulation, currently in operation in hospitality settings.

“The vaccination programme has been hugely successful but in the rollout of that you need to have benefits associated with it,” he told BBC NI.

“Continuing to ask people to isolate for ten days if they are doubly jabbed and if their tests prove negative, to me is disproportionate.

“We need to have a much more nuanced position.

“I would hope we would see progress on other relaxations around conferences and exhibitions for example. We are going to continue to make progress.”

The scrapping of self-isolation for those who are double jabbed has been welcomed by the retail sector.

Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said it will help ease significant staff shortages faced by businesses.

"We welcome that the Executive has listened to our concerns, as shops, the supply chain and our wider economy are currently experiencing widespread disruption with staff shortages,” he said.

"This move will provide relief to a significant number of our members who are on the verge of restricting opening hours and are running short on several product ranges. Many of these member stores, provide food and other vital products to vulnerable and older members of our community, particularly in rural areas.”