Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,887 new cases recorded

Death toll stands at 2,945

Three new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,945.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 104%.

Eight hospitals are operating over capacity.

The latest figures also show over 16,000 booster vaccinations were delivered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 312 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents a decrease from 352 seven days ago.

A further 1,887 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 7,649 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 349,320 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 28 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 12,768 people have tested positive, an increase from 12,071 the week before.

The figures show 34 people are in intensive care, two higher than Thursday’s figure with 24 on a ventilator.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There were 152 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 178 the previous week.

There are currently 38 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of two on the previous seven days.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,318,864 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,390,570 first doses.

There were 18,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 620,971 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.