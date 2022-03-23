Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 2,269 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,285

Three Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,269 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Wednesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,285.

A total of 673,963 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 13,964 people have tested positive, a decrease from 15,411 the week before.

Some 19 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 21 the week before.

There are currently 527 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 204 admissions in the last seven days - a decrease from 297 recorded the week before.

The figures show seven people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 108% capacity.

Ten of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 153 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,749,186 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 976,662 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.