Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 2,408 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,220

The Department of Health has confirmed a further three deaths linked to coronavirus along with 2,408 new cases.

This brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 3,220.

There have been 22 deaths in the last seven days, down from 27 the previous week.

At present, there are 483 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland hospitals, five of which are in intensive care.

Three people with the virus currently need help to breathe via ventilators.

Hospital occupancy stands at 104% – 139 beds over capacity – with seven facilities operating over maximum volume, including Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, the Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, Ulster Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital.

The highest percentage of positive cases were for those aged 35 – 39 in the last week.

Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout has seen 3,726,565 vaccines administered in total to date.

There are currently 154 outbreaks of the virus in care homes and overall to date, and nearly 631,000 people in Northern Ireland have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The latest statistics come following a new report which estimates that nearly a million people in the UK say long Covid is negatively affecting their daily lives.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assumes 1.52 million people were likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid in the four weeks to January 31, up 15% from 1.33 million a month earlier.

This includes 685,000 people across the UK who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago.