Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 4,159 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,111

Three new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 4,159 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Monday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,111.

A total of 542,855 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 29,071 people have tested positive, an increase from 28,111 the week before.

Some 32 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, the same as the week before.

There are currently 338 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 23 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity with eight facilities over capacity.

There were 148 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 211 on the previous week.

There are currently 186 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,668,413 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 921,001 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

On Monday it was also announced that 60 armed forces medics are to be deployed in hospitals in Northern Ireland after the Health Minister’s latest request for military assistance was approved by the Ministry of Defence.

UK army personnel will provide support in hospitals across the region, helping deliver frontline services in intensive care units, emergency departments and respiratory wards.

Robin Swann applied for the support in mid-January through the Maca (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities) arrangements, which came amid increased hospital pressures due to high levels of staff absence because of Covid.

It will be the fourth time that the military has provided support in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.