Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 4,769 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,123

The Department of Health has reported three new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 4,203 new Covid-19 cases have been identified over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s latest statistics take the total number of Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,123.

A total of 556,449 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 28,163 people have tested positive and some 23 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI.

There are currently 354 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 11 people are in intensive care, with seven individuals needing ventilators, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity with eight facilities over capacity.

There were 155 Covid-related admissions in the past week, down from 221 in the previous seven days.

There are currently 178 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,674,504 vaccines vaccines have been administered in total across Northern Ireland.

The figures show that of these, 925,589 booster vaccinations have been given.

On Thursday, the leader of the association for head teachers in Northern Ireland highlighted the chaos being faced in the education sector amid Covid and financial struggles, with principals reporting “chest pain and freezing pupils and staff” as they struggle to cope.

Graham Gault, the interim director of the National Association of Head Teachers NI, said principals “really need care” amidst the “chaos” of working throughout the pandemic, amongst financial school struggles and other worries.

On Thursday morning, he tweeted: “How our school leaders are continuing to keep going at the moment is beyond me.

“Pre-covid: slashed budgets, significantly reduced provision and dysfunctional support services.

“Covid: 689 consecutive days of crisis management. These people seriously need care.”