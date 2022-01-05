Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 7,133 new cases

The Department for Health has reported three deaths and 7,133 new cases.

In the past seven days 50,250 positive cases have been reported compared to 34,924 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 4.9million tests have been carried out resulting in 439,625 individuals testing positive.

Read more NI public advised to self-isolate after positive lateral flow test as confirmatory PCR no longer needed

Rates of infection have risen dramatically across the country with Derry City & Strabane on the highested rate of 4434 per 100,000 of population, Fermanagh and Omagh on 3591 and others seven other council areas sitting above 2,000.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 20-24 at 14.4%.

There have been 19 deaths in the last seven days compared to 20 in the previous seven days.

Read more What does a faint line on lateral flow test mean?

Hospitals are at 108% capacity with eight out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 403 Covid inpatients, of whom 32 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 168 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,998.

Over 3.5 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, and 1.3 million second doses, 19k third doses and 821k booster jabs.