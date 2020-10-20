Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 913 new cases as health chief reassures public over flu vaccine supplies

Department of Health death toll rises to 624 PHA chief says flu jab will be available in time for flu season despite shortage Scroll down to read how Tuesday's events unfolded

Three people have died and 913 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

The death toll in Northern Ireland is now 624, while 28,953 have tested positive for the virus so far.

All three deaths reported on Tuesday were male, two of whom were aged 80 and over, with the third in the 60-79 age group.

Two men died on Monday in hospitals in the Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Newry, Mourne and Down areas. Another man died on Tuesday in a hospital in Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

There are 286 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 29 in intensive care units.

The figures show 6,850 people have tested positive over the past seven days in NI.

In care homes, there are currently 84 outbreaks, while 223 have been closed.

Earlier on Tuesday, public health officials moved to reassure the public vaccinations will be available before the flu season is at its height.

It has also been reported the vaccine is being "capped" for those over 65, after health authorities paused the programme for those under that age group on Monday.

Head of Health Protection at the PHA Dr Gerry Waldron said that vulnerable groups will still be protected from the flu despite the ordering of supplies of the vaccine being paused until mid-November due to a worldwide shortage.

"Everybody who requires the vaccine should be able to get it well before we expect the flu to be circulating," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Lots of people in that category will already have got the vaccine. When further slots become available in November, they will be available for people who are still waiting for it."

And in the Republic, the Taoiseach said tough new lockdown measures to come into force in the early hours of Thursday are among the "strictest in Europe".

The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level of restrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19 for a period of six weeks.

Read how today's developments unfolded: