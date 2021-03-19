Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three fatalities and 137 new cases as anniversary of first Covid death marked

A further three people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that all three deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and brings the death toll in the region to 2,103.

It comes as Northern Ireland marked the anniversary of the first Covid-19 death in the region on Friday.

Over the past seven days there have been six deaths from Covid-19, down from 27 the week before.

A further 137 cases of the virus were also reported after 6,580 tests were carried out on 1,676 people on Thursday.

It brings the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 115,648 since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 1,102 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 1,294 the week before.

There are currently 166 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 16 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 98%, with 20 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

There are currently eight active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland's care homes.

Speaking on the anniversary of the first confirmed Covid-related death Health Minister Robin Swann assured all those bereaved through that the thoughts of people across Northern Ireland are very much with them.

“We are all very aware of the devastation caused by Covid-19 in the past year. Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have died. I know I speak for people across Northern Ireland in saying that," Mr Swann said.

“We can see better days ahead in the battle against the virus, but we must never forget the pain and loss it has caused. Nor can we ever overlook its capacity to inflict more suffering. We must remain vigilant and keep taking the steps that we know will stop Covid-19 spreading.”

Stormont’s Health Minister Robin Swann (Press Eye/PA)

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have announced the opening of a Covid support scheme for travel agents experiencing difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

The Travel Agents (Coronavirus) Financial Assistance Scheme 2021 is now open for applications and support offered will be via a one-off grant payment of £10,000 for travel agents in Northern Ireland operating from commercial premises, and a one-off single payment of £3,500 for self-employed travel agents working from home.

Travel agents with more than one premises may apply for a payment for each premises.

The scheme closes on Friday 26 March at 5pm, with all supporting evidence to be provided by 5pm on Sunday 28 March.

Full details on eligibility and how to apply are to be found on www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/travelagentscheme