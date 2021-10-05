Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 1,209 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,573

Three further deaths linked to coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The latest figures on Tuesday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,573.

A further 1,209 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,332 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 243,512 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 18 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 39 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,700 people have tested positive, a slight increase from 7,680 the week before.

There are currently 346 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 400 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 34 people are currently in intensive care, a reduction of three from Monday’s figure.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 105%, and ten facilities are over capacity.

There were 156 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 218 the previous week.

There are currently 64 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 16 compared to the past week.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,536,408 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,314,284 first doses.

There were 1,142 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 8,297 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.