Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 1,294 cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,248

A further three Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll to 2,248.

A total of 1,294 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed. As of Sunday morning, some 2,366,260 vaccines have been administered here.

It comes after Health Minister Robin Swann hit out after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted operations at a walk-in vaccination clinic for pregnant women on Saturday.

The clinic for new and expectant mothers was run by the Western health trust in the Foyle Arena in Londonderry.

Mr Swann branded the protest “contemptible”.

"I want to express my gratitude and solidarity to the vaccination team working at the Foyle Arena today. I am pleased to see pregnant women and new mothers coming forward to get protected through vaccination, in line with expert scientific advice. I would encourage more to do so.

"There is sadly no reasoning with these anti-vax crusaders, who remain wedded to their misinformed and distorted agenda. My message to them is simple - you will not divert us from our responsibility to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Vaccination saves lives and reduces levels of serious illness."

Meanwhile, Tyrone GAA have requested a further week’s deferral for their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, after the team was hit by more than 20 Covid cases among players and staff.