Coronavirus Northern Ireland: three further deaths and 2,045 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that three people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A further 2,054 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 661,642.

A full breakdown of the latest statistics regarding Covid-19 in Northern Ireland was not available on Thursday due to the bank holiday.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,743,081 vaccines and 972,215 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.