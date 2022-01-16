Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 2,518 cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,038

Three further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen three further deaths in total, with no deaths recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 2,518 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,038.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,619,404 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,409,769 first doses and 1,304,426 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 885,863 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.