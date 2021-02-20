Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 276 new cases reported

A further three people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Two deaths occurred in the 24 hour reporting period up to 10am on Saturday. One other death occurred outside of this reporting period.

The death toll, according to the Department of Health, has risen to 2,029 people.

Another 276 new cases of the virus have been recorded, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 110,716. There has been 2,070 cases recorded in the last seven days, down from 2,254 the previous week.

There are 392 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, 142 patients are in intensive care. Seventy-nine patients are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is 95% and there are 47 outbreaks of the virus in NI care homes.

It comes after an announcement that all carers are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has opened the scheme to anyone who is the main support for the elderly and disabled.

He urged them to book a jab online at one of the seven health trust centres.

He said: "Carers play a vital role in our society and are essential to those they look after.

"Should a carer fall ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be put at risk."

Nearly half a million vaccines have been administered so far.