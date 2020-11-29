Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 315 new cases reported

Scroll down to read how Sunday's coverage unfolded

A further three people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 986 people.

Another 351 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 52,175.

There are 414 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 34 patients in intensive care. Twenty-nine people are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 93% and 142 care homes have reported active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after it emerged that mass vaccinations in Northern Ireland could begin in just two weeks time.

Health trusts have told staff they are aiming to being vaccination clinics on December 14 and run them into early 2021.

However, the commencement of the vaccination programme is reliant upon a number of vaccines in late-stage trials getting regulatory approval, which is expected in the coming days.

And some healthcare professionals remain cautious over the likelihood that the programme will get under way by the December 14 target.

