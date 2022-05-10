Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 394 cases

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,849,794 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that three people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some seven deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from nine the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,432.

There are currently 67 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 394 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 710,567.

Over the past seven days 2,153 people have tested positive, an increase from 2,063 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 40 and 44.

There are 273 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with three confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 104% with seven hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

