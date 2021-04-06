Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 57 new cases reported

Three new deaths from coronavirus have been reported within the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It means the death toll in Northern Ireland is now standing at 2,121.

A further 57 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As a result of the Easter holiday, the Department of Health have not updated the Covid-19 dashboard with the full statistics.

The department said it plans to fully update the dashboard on Wednesday April 7.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has urged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine when invited, after concerns were raised about potential side effects of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Boris Johnson said getting the population vaccinated was "the key thing".

It comes as a new assessment of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be published later this week.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee has been reviewing very rare cases of unusual blood clots in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

The agency said that the committee has "not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing" but it is expected to announce findings on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mr Johnson defended the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as he visited the pharmaceutical giant's manufacturing plant in Macclesfield.

"On the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the best thing people should do is look at what the MHRA say, our independent regulator - that's why we have them, that's why they are independent," he said.

"Their advice to people is to keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab."

He added: "The best thing of all is to vaccinate our population, get everybody out getting the jab, that's the key thing and that's what I would advocate, number one".