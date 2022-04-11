Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 632 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that three people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 21 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 29 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,367.

There are currently 136 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 632 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 697,384.

Over the past seven days 6,378 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,467 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 30 and 34.

There are 438 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with three confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. One of these patients is on a ventilator.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with seven hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,767,535 vaccines and 987,466 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.