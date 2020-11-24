Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three households can meet over Christmas and UK travel allowed

UK wide plan agreed to relax restrictions for ChristmasNon-essential retailers can operate appointment-based 'click and collect' service during shutdown, Executive confirmsPlaces of worship can open for individual prayers and drive-in services from FridayDepartment of Health death toll at 947, while 37 Covid patients remain in ICUScroll down to see how Tuesday unfolded

Coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased across the UK for Christmas. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Families in Northern Ireland will be reunited for five days over Christmas after ministers from across the UK agreed to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Up to three households will be allowed to mix in "bubbles" from December 23 to 27 and families can travel from one part of the UK to another.

Those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side of the window.

Bubble members will not be required to follow social-distancing while they are together, although they are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved.

The agreement was reached at a Cobra meeting on Tuesday bringing together the UK Government and the devolved administrations.

The meeting was attended by First Minister Arlene Foster, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann.

Speaking after the meeting Mrs Foster said that mixing applied to people's homes, places of worship and outdoor public spaces.

The DUP leader said the easing of restrictions would not apply to hospitality settings.

"We're still advising that people should stick to the regulations that are in place at that time in relation to hospitality," she said.

"We of course recognise how important Christmas time is for so many people in Northern Ireland and the fact we have been able to secure agreement across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland - the four constituent parts of the United Kingdom - is very strong because of course we know that people will want to come together from the four parts of the UK to be together at Christmas."

The Executive will discuss the plans in greater detail at a meeting on Thursday.

Ms O'Neill said the announcement was a "message of hope", but that the Executive was also asking people to be responsible and safe.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader expressed hope that alignment could also be achieved with the Republic of Ireland.

"I think it's important, and I raised this in all conversations, that we need to look across the two islands for a common approach to the Christmas message," she said.

"It's important that people aren't any more confused than they are.

"So we look forward to also later in the week we believe that Dublin will also make an announcement around the Christmas message."

Earlier on Tuesday it was announced that a controlled ‘click and collect’ service for retail in Northern Ireland can operate during the upcoming two-week circuit breaker, the Executive has announced.

Click and collect facilities will be permitted to operate on an appointment-only basis with maximum mitigations in place.

The Executive has also agreed that places of worship may open for individual acts of worship, and that drive-in services would also be permitted for the two-week period.

It comes after the Department of Health reported a further 11 deaths and 79 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 947 the total number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

A total of 1,979 people were tested in the current reporting period, however, the latest publication warns the number of tests completed from the national programme is lower than normal and may change.

Meanwhile a voucher aiming to stimulate spending on Northern Ireland's high-street in the new year is set to be capped at £100 per person, not £200 per household as first thought.

Here's how Tuesday unfolded: